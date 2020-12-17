BETTENDORF NEWS STUDENT OF THE WEEK: Kinley Northrup

Kinley Northrup

Age: 11

Grade: 6th

School: Pleasant View

Parents/guardians: Brian & Deb Northrup

Why was student nominated? "Kinley is a person of character. She has a passion for horses and when she realized that funds were needed to help rescue horses that had been abused or neglected, she jumped right in. Kinley helped organize and run an event that raised over $4,000 for this cause!" — Matt Gauss

What are you most proud of? "I think putting on my own horse show made me proud. We were able to raise money for people that needed supplies for their animals. It was also to help neglected and abused horses in need of new homes. Some of them got medical treatment that was needed."

What makes you happy? "Horses and my family. I feel like when I am stressed, horses seem to be great listeners. My family has always been there to support me as I grow."