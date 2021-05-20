BETTENDORF NEWS STUDENT OF THE WEEK: Kortez McTeer

Kortez McTeer

Age: 14

School: Pleasant Valley Junior High

Parent: Sandshun McTeer

Why was student nominated? "I cannot say enough good things about the young man that Kortez is becoming. He has worked incredibly hard throughout the school year, pushing himself and his peers to do better and be better. He has become a leader in our building, acting as an ambassador for new students and exhibiting all of the qualities of a true PV Spartan. He is kind, respectful, generous and genuine in all of his interactions with staff and peers. Kortez is a joy to be around. He can brighten anyone’s day with his humor and smile."

What are you most proud of? "That I can be himself every day. Sometimes people try and act like someone they are not, and I am just proud to be me."

What gives your happiness? "I love seeing other people happy and doing well."