BETTENDORF NEWS STUDENT OF THE WEEK: Kortez McTeer

Kortez McTeer
Age: 14
School: Pleasant Valley Junior High
Parent: Sandshun McTeer
Why was student nominated? "I cannot say enough good things about the young man that Kortez is becoming. He has worked incredibly hard throughout the school year, pushing himself and his peers to do better and be better. He has become a leader in our building, acting as an ambassador for new students and exhibiting all of the qualities of a true PV Spartan. He is kind, respectful, generous and genuine in all of his interactions with staff and peers. Kortez is a joy to be around. He can brighten anyone’s day with his humor and smile."
What are you most proud of? "That I can be himself every day. Sometimes people try and act like someone they are not, and I am just proud to be me."
What gives your happiness? "I love seeing other people happy and doing well."
What teacher has inspired you and why? This is hard! I cannot just pick one, because there are several who have made a difference in my life. First, would be Ms. Duncan and Ms. Casper, my language arts teachers. The way they teach gives me confidence in my writing and makes me want to be a better. Ms. Casper is always the first to compliment me, which inspires me to keep getting better. Second, is Ms. Thompson, she has helped me find motivation to work hard and is always there to help me if I need it. Last, but not least, is Ms. Haarhues, who has helped me improve the relationships in my life.