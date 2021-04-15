BETTENDORF NEWS STUDENT OF THE WEEK: Lorenzo Harris

Lorenzo Harris
Age: 12
School: Grant Wood
Parents/guardians: Natalie Houston
Why was student nominated? "Lorenzo Harris is a well-loved member of our classroom and school community. He displays initiative and looks for new ways to get involved and help students across grade levels. He conducts himself with maturity and has compassion for peers and others. Lorenzo has a great sense of humor and can always be counted on to put a smile on anyone's face."
What are you most proud of? "Working hard."
What makes you happy? "Football."
What teacher has inspired you and why? "Mrs. P. because she was nice, patient, and fun."
What is your reaction to honor? "I’m grateful!"