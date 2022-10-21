BETTENDORF NEWS STUDENT OF THE WEEK: Lorenzo Jimenez

Name: Lorenzo Jimenez

Age/Grade: 8 years old, 2nd Grade

School: Paul Norton Elementary

Parents: David and Melissa Jimenez

Why was student nominated? Lorenzo is such a hard worker and puts so much effort into everything he does. I love how excited he gets to explain his math strategies with me! He shows respect every day by having great manners, being responsible, and by showing active listening. He is kind and is a friend to everyone. It is such a joy to have Lorenzo in class! - Emily Storjohann, 2nd Grade Teacher at PN.

What are you most proud of? I’m proud that I can calm myself down when I get scared. I take10 deep breaths and sometimes walk away.

What makes you happy? When my mom tells me we are going to Adventureland!

What teacher has inspired you and how? Mrs. Millburn (1st grade teacher) because she was really nice to us.

What is your reaction to the Honor? I feel good because making good choices is something that I just do and it’s cool to be in the newspaper for it!