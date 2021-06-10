 Skip to main content
BETTENDORF NEWS STUDENT OF THE WEEK: Lydia Arnell-Liu
BETTENDORF NEWS STUDENT OF THE WEEK: Lydia Arnell-Liu

Lydia Arnell-Liu

Lydia Arnell-Liu

Age: 9

Grade: 3rd

School: Rivermont Collegiate

Parents/guardians: Paula Arnell and Vincent Liu

Why was student nominated? "Lydia has been a ray of sunshine since joining us in person after learning remotely until this last quarter. She adds positively to the class dynamic, and always makes me smile with her sunny personality. She’s the kind of person who literally dances into a room with a friendly greeting and improves the day of those around her." – Shalar Knupp, school librarian

What are you most proud of? "I am most proud that I read all 20 of the Iowa Children's Choice Award books this year."

What teacher has inspired you and how? "Out of the many teachers who inspire me, two in particular are Mrs. Stelly and Mrs. Knupp. Mrs. Stelly is my 3rd grade teacher, and she helped me a lot with online learning. Mrs. Knupp is my school librarian, and she helps me find good books to read."

What would you tell your younger self about success? "If you work hard, stick to it, and don't get frustrated, you will be successful."

Crime Watch
Bettendorf

Crime Watch

April 22

1. A 2019 Freightliner Cascadia collided with a light pole at Grant Street and 12th Street, resulting in $15,000 in damage.

April 24

2. Katelyn Victoria Hunter, 22, 841 19th Street, Rock Island, was arrested at 2900 Devils Glen Road on suspicion of fifth degree theft and possession of a controlled substance.

3. Chavesta Shaneise Wires, 28, no address given, was arrested at 2900 Devils Glen Road on suspicion of fifth degree theft, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance.

April 27

4. A 2007 Pontiac G6 and a 2001 Dodge Ram 1500 collided at 2500 18th Street, resulting in $5,000 in damage.

April 29

5. Shoes, valued at $200, were reported stolen at 2700 Hawthorne Drive.

6. A 2013 Chrysler Town and Country and a 2013 Ford Taurus collided at Devils Glen Road and Belmont Road, resulting in $11,000 in damage.

April 30

7. A 2001 Nissan Xterra, a 2014 Infiniti QX70, a 1992 Honda Civic, and a 2019 Buick Enclave all collided at Greenbriar Drive and Spruce Hills Drive, resulting in $8,200 in damage.

May 1

8. A phone, valued at $200, was reported stolen at 1200 State Street.

May 2

9. Iryna York, 45, 5254 North Richmond Circle, was arrested at 6600 Crow Creek Road on suspicion of first offense operating while intoxicated.

10. A 2013 Ford F15 and a 2012 Lincoln SUV collided at Interstate 74 mile marker 4.9, resulting in $3,000 in damage.

May 3

11. Rebekah Nicole Harvey, 36, 2223 Central Avenue, was arrested at 2900 Devils Glen Road on suspicion of fourth degree theft.

12. A 2016 Volvo Tractor and a 2019 Kenworth truck collided at Interstate 80 mile marker 305, resulting in $50 in damage.

13. A 2014 Chevrolet Cruze and a bicyclist collided at Tanglefoot Lane and Devils Glen Road, resulting in $50 in damage. The bicyclist was transported by air to University of Iowa Hospital.

May 4

14. Frederick Roache, 48, 1103 Pershing Avenue ½, Davenport, was cited at 600 23rd Street on suspicion of first offense operating while intoxicated and operating a vehicle without interlock.

15. A 2005 Chevrolet Silverado and a 2011 Toyota Camry collided at 600 23rd Street, resulting in $8,500 in damage.

16. Justin Marlin Parker, 41, 1316 18th Street, was arrested at 900 23rd on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury.

May 5

17. A 2010 Nissan Maxima and a 2011 Ford Edge collided at 2300 Spruce Hills Drive, resulting in $1,300 in damage.

May 7

18. A 2002 BMW X5, no value listed, was reported stolen at 1100 State Street.

May 8

19. Elaina Elizabeth Clancy, 31, 1051 South Pioneer Street, Davenport, was arrested at 1200 State Street on suspicion of third degree theft.

20. A 2012 Honda Civic and a 2011 Chrysler 200 collided at 4800 Competition Drive, resulting in $12,000 in damage.

May 10

21. A 1998 Toyota 4Runner and a 2019 Toyota Highlander collided at Woodland Lane and Spruce Hills Drive, resulting in $8,000 in damage.

