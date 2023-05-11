Name: Maclynee Naslund

Grade: 2nd

School: Cody Elementary

Parents: Kathy and Mike Naslund

What are you most proud of? How I’m improving in math, getting better with minus on ST math.

What makes you happy? When I see my friends smile or when something exciting comes up, like when I get to go to the principal’s office for something good.

What teacher has inspired you and how? Miss Lammers, I like writing and she lets us do a lot of writing.

What is your reaction to the Honor? I feel proud of myself. I’ve gotten to do special things at school like make posters for dress up days.

Why was student nominated? I nominate Maclynne Naslund because she is a great role model! She works so hard and never gives up, even if something is really challenging for her. Her positive attitude and smiling face has made her a friend to everyone in our class. Miss Sarah Lammers