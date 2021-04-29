BETTENDORF NEWS STUDENT OF THE WEEK: Madisyn Rivera

Why was student nominated? "Throughout the last year, Madisyn has been working hard to improve her grades and her performance in school. She has significantly raised her GPA and has set some amazing goals for herself that she continues to reach. This would be hard in general, but she has not let the pandemic, hybrid learning, or remote learning stop her." She is dedicated to her job as well and balances everything all while keeping a positive attitude and smiling face. We are all so proud of Madisyn and her work this past year!