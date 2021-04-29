BETTENDORF NEWS STUDENT OF THE WEEK: Madisyn Rivera

Madisyn Rivera
Age: 16
Grade: 11
School: Bettendorf High School
Parents/guardians: Marco Rivera and Christia Nache
Why was student nominated? "Throughout the last year, Madisyn has been working hard to improve her grades and her performance in school. She has significantly raised her GPA and has set some amazing goals for herself that she continues to reach. This would be hard in general, but she has not let the pandemic, hybrid learning, or remote learning stop her." She is dedicated to her job as well and balances everything all while keeping a positive attitude and smiling face. We are all so proud of Madisyn and her work this past year!
What are you most proud of? "I am most proud of how much my grades of gone up in the last year with a lot of hard work and dedication."
What makes you happy? "My brothers, my dog, and my job at Canes in Davenport."
What teacher has inspired you and why? "Ms. Wooley (Bettendorf High School English Department) has inspired me because she has always been there for me from 9th grade until now. It’s crazy how close we have stayed throughout the years."