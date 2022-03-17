BETTENDORF NEWS STUDENT OF THE WEEK: Madyson Themas

Name: Madyson Themas

Age: 14

School: Bettendorf Middle School

Parents/guardians: Stacy Themas and Shane Themas

Why was student nominated? Heidi Claussen nominated Madyson as the Student of Week because she respects peers and adults alike, cares a lot about others, academically does her best and is always willing to help. These skills will help Madyson be successful interacting with others throughout her high school and adult life, as well as build relationships with others.

Ellen Craig shares that Mady is a kind, hard-working student. She is willing to help others and always does her best. It’s fun to see Mady’s artwork as she comes up with creative ideas.

Many teachers responded that Madyson was an excellent choice as the Student of the Week as she is so helpful, kind and responsible.

What are you most proud of? Something I am most proud of is doing multiple things, being good at school, being there for people and my friends.

What makes you happy? What makes me happy is my friends, sports, family, good grades and making people feel good.

What teacher has inspired you and why? Ms. Bixby inspired me the most in 7th grade. She was there for me whenever I needed to ask a question. I have always been shy to ask questions. She would also ask me if I needed help. She was overall a good teacher and she is just really nice.

Ms. Allen always made me feel better. She explained things so that I understood. She is also an overall good teacher. She handles all students in the best way. If I would need to talk to someone, I would go to her, she is someone I trust.

What is your reaction to honor? I feel really honored and happy. I am glad that I was able to do this because this is my last year at middle school. It made me feel good. I am one of the kids that don’t talk a lot. If you are one of the kids that don’t talk a lot, that doesn’t mean that teachers don’t notice you. It makes me proud that teachers appreciate students that pay attention and do their work.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0