Name: Mason Hunter

Age: 17, Junior

School: Pleasant Valley High School

Parents: Melissa and Matt Hunter

What are you most proud of? I’m most proud of my dedication to my schoolwork and my family, and my ability to overcome anything that is thrown my way. Especially with my recent shoulder surgery that cut my summer bowling season short. When an obstacle comes my way, I just put my head down and keep going until I get through it.

What makes you happy? What makes me happy is being around my family, friends, girlfriend, and her family and just being able to spend quality time with them means so much to me. Another thing that makes me happy is bowling, that is my home away from home. I'm always doing it when I get the chance. Also being by the pool and around family makes me happy.

What teacher has inspired you and how? Mrs. Jorgensen, because she always has a smile on her face and always makes class fun. Also, she is very helpful when needed, especially when it comes to writing papers.

What is your reaction to the honor? First and foremost, I just want to say all glory to God if it wasn't for him, I wouldn’t have gone down the path I did. Second, I want to thank my parents for raising me to be the young man I am today. And thank you to all my teachers who make me strive to be the best and are hard on me because they know what I’m capable of, so Thank You!

Why was student nominated? Mason is always the first to volunteer an answer and assist a fellow classmate. Late in the semester he suffered a severe injury and subsequently could not write. But Mason persevered with a positive attitude and very commendable attendance record. His work ethic serves as a role model for his peers. Rita Brown