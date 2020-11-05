BETTENDORF NEWS STUDENT OF THE WEEK: Matthew Gardner

Matthew Gardner

Age: 13

School: Bettendorf Middle School

Parents/guardians: Orville Gardner and Alba Maldonado

Why was student nominated? "Matthew is one of the most respectful students at Bettendorf Middle School. He works hard and is always kind and considerate."

What are you most proud of? "I always try my hardest and try to be the best at whatever I do. I try to help people when I can."

What makes you happy? "I like being with people that I love. I enjoy playing board games and traveling also."

What teacher has inspired you and why? "(Counselor Michelle) Bruty because she always is happy and tries to help us do the right thing."

What is your reaction to honor? "I’m happy and grateful for being chosen."

