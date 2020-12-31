BETTENDORF NEWS STUDENT OF THE WEEK: Maya Mayeski

Maya Mayeski

Age: 17

School: Assumption High School

Parents/guardians: Mark and Kim Mayeski

Why was student nominated? "Maya always says hello in the hallway and is a person who tries to make sure that no one is feeling left out. She will extend a kind word even when she may not know a fellow student very well because she tries hard to be welcoming." — Bridget Murphy

"Maya is responsible and smart student. She does her work on time and is a great example to other students. She always tries to do what is right and help others to be better by being a leader and participating in class." — Jeyson Seneli