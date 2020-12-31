BETTENDORF NEWS STUDENT OF THE WEEK: Maya Mayeski

Maya Mayeski
Age: 17
School: Assumption High School
Parents/guardians: Mark and Kim Mayeski
Why was student nominated? "Maya always says hello in the hallway and is a person who tries to make sure that no one is feeling left out. She will extend a kind word even when she may not know a fellow student very well because she tries hard to be welcoming." — Bridget Murphy
"Maya is responsible and smart student. She does her work on time and is a great example to other students. She always tries to do what is right and help others to be better by being a leader and participating in class." — Jeyson Seneli
"Maya has shown to be a great leader in the Assumption Band. She is a hard worker and helps the other students with their music and where they needed to be on the marching field. She also learned to play baritone sax for jazz band and I’m thankful to have her as great addition to the group. Additionally, she has played clarinet in the pit for the last two years, performing really difficult music in all sorts of key signatures and time signatures with having a very short time to learn it. Maya is thoughtful and is an excellent section leader. I am very thankful to have her in band at Assumption." — Erin Mahr
What are you most proud of? "I am very proud of myself for overcoming my educational difficulties and becoming the student I am today. I would not be able to do it without the help and support of my family and teachers."
What makes you happy? "Playing piano and playing classic arcade games with my dad always relaxes me and makes me feel good."
What teacher has inspired you and why? "Mrs. Luton has helped broaden my vocabulary as well as challenging me to think outside the box with my writing and challenge the thinking of myself as well as other students."
What is your reaction to honor? "I was honestly very surprised to find out that I won this award. I am truly honored to find out that my teachers appreciate my in-class behavior. I am so thankful for them."