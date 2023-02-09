Name: Merissa Llewellyn
Grade: 9
School: Neil Armstrong Elementary- Bettendorf
Parents: Andres Llewellyn and Missy Gottfreid, and Angel Llewellyn
What are you most proud of? I am proud that I am a good listener, respectful, and smart. I am also proud that I am brave and can write well.
What makes you happy? My pets, my toys.my family, and my teachers make me happy.
What teacher has inspired you and how? Many of my teachers have inspired me- especially Miss Jordan, Mrs. Hanson. They make me feel loved and I know that someone is always there to help me.
What is your reaction to the Honor? I feel surprised because I have never been chosen for something this big! It makes me feel really good.
Why was student nominated? Merissa was nominated for student of the week for so many reasons, more than I can even count. She is an absolute joy in and out of the classroom. She is a good friend, kind, and responsible. She is always doing the right thing and many times is a role model for others. I always start and end my day with a huge Merissa hug and now I depend on those hugs! Merissa tends to make all teachers and staff smile, she always has a hug to hand out or a funny story to tell. I am so lucky to have her in my class this year. Nominated by: Jodi Hanson, 4th Grade Teacher