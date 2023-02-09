What teacher has inspired you and how? Many of my teachers have inspired me- especially Miss Jordan, Mrs. Hanson. They make me feel loved and I know that someone is always there to help me.

Why was student nominated? Merissa was nominated for student of the week for so many reasons, more than I can even count. She is an absolute joy in and out of the classroom. She is a good friend, kind, and responsible. She is always doing the right thing and many times is a role model for others. I always start and end my day with a huge Merissa hug and now I depend on those hugs! Merissa tends to make all teachers and staff smile, she always has a hug to hand out or a funny story to tell. I am so lucky to have her in my class this year. Nominated by: Jodi Hanson, 4th Grade Teacher