BETTENDORF NEWS STUDENT OF THE WEEK: Meryl Droessler

Why was student nominated? "Meryl is kind to students and staff alike. I've seen her go out of her way to give genuine compliments to adults, as well as being there to support her friends when they've needed it most. Her maturity in solving problems with others in a calm, thoughtful, and respectful manner is an example of the type of person she is. She leads by example through demonstrating our Hawk habits: be kind, be respectful, be responsible, and be safe." Nominated by Mrs. VandeStadt, the school counselor.