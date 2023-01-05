BETTENDORF NEWS STUDENT OF THE WEEK: Meryl Droessler

Name: Meryl Droessler
Age: 10
School: Herbert Hoover Elementary School
Parents: Travis and Megan Droessler
Why was student nominated? "Meryl is kind to students and staff alike. I've seen her go out of her way to give genuine compliments to adults, as well as being there to support her friends when they've needed it most. Her maturity in solving problems with others in a calm, thoughtful, and respectful manner is an example of the type of person she is. She leads by example through demonstrating our Hawk habits: be kind, be respectful, be responsible, and be safe." Nominated by Mrs. VandeStadt, the school counselor.
What are you most proud of? She's most proud of being able to be there for people.
What makes you happy? There are several things that make her happy, including her family, her friends, Christmas, going shopping, having sleepovers, and seeing Mrs. VandeStadt, the school counselor.
What teacher has inspired you and why? Mrs. Cullison, Mrs. Laver, and Mrs. McKissick have all inspired her because they've all been so nice to her.
What is your reaction to the Honor? She was very surprised.