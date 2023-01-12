BETTENDORF NEWS STUDENT OF THE WEEK: Molly Smith

Name: Molly Smith

Grade: 12

School: Pleasant Valley Jr. High

Parents: Emily Ade and William Smith

Why is she nominated: Molly is such a positive, inclusive, genuinely wonderful young woman. She is always willing to lend a hand, help out a peer or act as a student ambassador to welcome new students to the building. She is a joy to have at school.

Most proud of: All of the cool people I've met this year.

What makes you happy: Being with my friends.

What teacher inspired you and why: Mrs. Deet, because I've learned so many cool things from her in orchestra.

Reaction: Really excited and cool to have this opportunity.