What are you most proud of? I am proud of how I am doing in math with division.

What teacher has inspired you and how? Ms. Chumbley. She was kind to everyone and was a wonderful teacher.

What is your reaction to the Honor? I am surprised I am being recognized and I feel good about it.

Why was student nominated? Natalie was nominated for student of the week because she is kind and respectful towards others. She is a leader in our school by being a role model, following school expectations with integrity, and standing up for others in their time of need. We are so proud of her!! Nominated by Mrs. Shepard, 5th grade teacher and Miss Tressel, school counselor.