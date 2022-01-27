BETTENDORF NEWS STUDENT OF THE WEEK: Noah Mack

Noah Mack
Age: 17
School: Assumption High School
Parents: Steve and Stacey Mack
Why was student nominated? "Noah always has a smile for everyone and laughingly holds onto his ideals in the face of opposition from others." — Sister Anthony
"Noah always has a positive attitude and strong work ethic. He is respectful and always has a smile on his face." — Mrs. Wallace
"Noah will always take the time to say hello to those authority figures around himself. It is always Mr./Mrs. Or Miss and he even includes a smile." — Mr. Frieden
What are you most proud of? "I am most proud when I receive compliments about my character. Whether it’s being kind or making someone’s day. That’s what makes me proud."
What makes you happy? "What makes me happiest is when I make someone smile. I love always making people feel welcome and comfortable. It makes me happy when others are happy."
What teacher has inspired you and why? "Mrs. Martin inspires me. She is always kind to everyone. She is very passionate about what she does which inspires me to have fun with whatever I chose to do in life."