BETTENDORF NEWS STUDENT OF THE WEEK: Noah Mack
BETTENDORF NEWS STUDENT OF THE WEEK: Noah Mack

Noah Mack

Age: 17

School: Assumption High School

Parents: Steve and Stacey Mack

Why was student nominated? "Noah always has a smile for everyone and laughingly holds onto his ideals in the face of opposition from others." — Sister Anthony

"Noah always has a positive attitude and strong work ethic. He is respectful and always has a smile on his face." — Mrs. Wallace

"Noah will always take the time to say hello to those authority figures around himself. It is always Mr./Mrs. Or Miss and he even includes a smile." — Mr. Frieden

What are you most proud of? "I am most proud when I receive compliments about my character. Whether it’s being kind or making someone’s day. That’s what makes me proud."

What makes you happy? "What makes me happiest is when I make someone smile. I love always making people feel welcome and comfortable. It makes me happy when others are happy."

What teacher has inspired you and why? "Mrs. Martin inspires me. She is always kind to everyone. She is very passionate about what she does which inspires me to have fun with whatever I chose to do in life."

What is your reaction to this honor? "I am very honored. It means a lot that the Assumption faculty would select me for this recognition."

