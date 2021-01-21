BETTENDORF NEWS STUDENT OF THE WEEK: Nora Dunbar

Nora Dunbar

Age: 9

Grade: 4th

School: Mark Twain Elementary School

Parents/guardians: Anne and Francis Dunbar

Why was student nominated? "Nora is a kind and hard-working student who has a great sense of humor. She makes everyone feel welcome in the classroom and is a great role model for others." — Sarah Martinez

"Nora is an out of the box thinking who always comes up with creative solutions. She is a passionate learner who is always excited to learn new things." — Erin Waldron-Smith

What are you most proud of? "I’m usually proud of how I can get most of the answers right in math. I’m also proud of things I make like digital art and making houses out of cardboard for my cats."

What makes you happy? "Drawing and sketching are a couple of my hobbies."

What teacher has inspired you and why? "Mrs. Purcell has inspired me to be very creative. She gives me projects that help me think in new ways."

What is your reaction to honor? "I was dumbfounded when Mrs. Martinez told me to come to the office. I really enjoy this honor and think it is a pleasure to be the student of the week."

