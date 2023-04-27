Name: Paris Brown

Age: 11

School: Bridgeview Elementary School

Parents: Danielle Taylor and Paul Brown, Sr.

What are you most proud of? I’m the most proud of my reading and how every time I read I can see growth in my reading.

What makes you happy? The thing that makes me happy is just spending time with my siblings and having fun and being myself.

What teacher has inspired you and how? I would say ALL my teachers because they are all nice and they help me learn. I see so much growth when I have teachers that help me learn.

What is your reaction to the Honor? Surprised. I have all these mixed feelings. I feel really happy.

Why was student nominated? Becky Larson, 5th grade teacher at Bridgeview, nominated Paris for Student of the Week because she has a positive attitude about everything that is put in front of her. Paris has grit and is determined to learn. She always does her personal best. Paris is able to “put a bubble” around herself to shut out distractions and continue with her learning tasks. Paris always has a smile along with being kind and respectful to her classmates and teachers.