BETTENDORF NEWS STUDENT OF THE WEEK: Peter Krzyaniak

Peter Krzyaniak

Peter Krzyaniak

Name: Peter Krzyaniak

Age/Grade: 10 years old, 4th Grade

School: Forest Grove Elementary

Parents: Alecia and Brian Krzyaniak

Why was student nominated? Peter has been exceptionally helpful working hard on his #AskMeAbout project in Mrs. Adams class. Not only did he finish his, but we also helped to support his peers around them, helping them talk through different ideas, and giving positive suggestions to help others improve. - Mrs. Folland

What are you most proud of? I am most proud when I help other people, especially when they are struggling.

What makes you happy? Seeing my family!

What teacher has inspired you and how? Mrs. Campbell! She pushed my thinking a lot. She helped me along the way helping me with my learning and thinking.

What is your reaction to the Honor? Surprised!

