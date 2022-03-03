BETTENDORF NEWS STUDENT OF THE WEEK: Reese Pettersen

Reese Pettersen

Age: 11

Grade: 5th

School: Forest Grove Elementary

Parents/guardians: Stacy and Jonathan Pettersen

Why was student nominated? "Reese continues to spread kindness and caring throughout our building. She looks beyond herself to care and befriend others. Reese has continuously given her time to supporting and becoming friends with students with special needs. Due to her high level of caring and kindness to all she encounters, she is our nomination for student of the week."

What are you most proud of? "I am proud that I am able to sing, and be patient with my art. I really like to do art and I am proud of my singing voice and that is why I joined choir."

What is your reaction to the honor? "I am surprised about being selected as the student of the week. I had no idea!"

What teacher has inspired you and how? "My first grade teacher, Mrs. Foley! I had my head down the first day of school and by the end of the week I did not want to leave! Mrs. Foley was so open and patient and willing to help me along. She helped me understand and remember what we were learning and she was just magic!"

What makes you happy? "When I imagine that I am in the book that I am reading. Hanging out with all of my friends and helping other people."

