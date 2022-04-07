BETTENDORF NEWS STUDENT OF THE WEEK: Renad Ibrahim

Name: Renad Ibrahim
Age/Grade: Age 11, sixth grade
School: Riverdale Heights Elementary School
Parents/guardians: Sally Awad Alla and Mohammed Ibrahim
Why was student nominated? Sixth grade teacher Allie Thiessen says: "I nominated Renad because of her hard work and willingness to help others. Renad truly has such a good heart and it shows through her interactions with other students in our class. She always makes sure that everyone has what they need and knows what they should be doing. In our class, we always make sure that we are setting a good example for others and Renad takes that very seriously. Any time we are working with younger students or walking out in the hallway, she is sure to help them do the right thing. Renad is such a kind soul and I am so blessed to be able to have her as a student in my class!"
What are you most proud of? I am proud of how I help people when they need help. My mom and I like to donate to charities. I also like to help my teacher by cleaning the board and students' desks.
What teacher has inspired you and how? Mrs. Thiessen has inspired me because she has taught me to be a leader and a good role model for younger students around us.
What would you tell your younger self about success? You don’t have to get a prize for doing something good. Doing something good is the prize.