BETTENDORF NEWS STUDENT OF THE WEEK: Renad Ibrahim

Why was student nominated? Sixth grade teacher Allie Thiessen says: "I nominated Renad because of her hard work and willingness to help others. Renad truly has such a good heart and it shows through her interactions with other students in our class. She always makes sure that everyone has what they need and knows what they should be doing. In our class, we always make sure that we are setting a good example for others and Renad takes that very seriously. Any time we are working with younger students or walking out in the hallway, she is sure to help them do the right thing. Renad is such a kind soul and I am so blessed to be able to have her as a student in my class!"