BETTENDORF NEWS STUDENT OF THE WEEK: Ricardo Bellamy

Ricardo “Ricky” Bellamy

Age: 13

School: Lourdes Catholic School

Parents/guardians: Sonia Villalpando and Antione Bellamy

Why was student nominated? “Ricky is an all-around fantastic student. He is a model of kindness and tenacity. I have never seen him not try his best. Ricky does not give up, in school or in life, when things get tough. His smile is contagious, he carries a great sense of humor, and knows how to use it to befriend everyone. He truly walks in his faith. He is a wonderful addition to our Lourdes family, and we are very blessed to be his teachers.” — Victoria McCollum

What are you most proud of? "I am proud of making friends with a whole bunch of people. I like talking with everyone, even the younger kids too."

What makes you happy? "Knowing I have people who support me, like my mom and dad, my whole family really. I really love drawing, and working with technology, lots of creative stuff. I also love to play football with my friends."

What teacher has inspired you and why? "All of my middle school teachers, because they push me to work my hardest and they believe in me no matter what."

What is your reaction to honor? "I’m very excited, I cannot wait to tell my parents."

