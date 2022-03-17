BETTENDORF NEWS STUDENT OF THE WEEK: Sarah Peters

Name: Sarah Peters
Age: 9
School: Hopewell Elementary
Parents: Johnathon and Ruth Peters
Why was the student nominated? Mrs. Boens nominated Sarah because she comes to school every morning with a smile on her face and ready to do her best. She steps up to every challenge and goes above and beyond in her work. Not only does she excel in effort and academics, but also is a friend to all students in our class. Sarah has been a role model to our new students and helps all in any way she can.
What are you most proud of? I am proud of being in ELP compacting and being able to solve the logic puzzles.
What makes you happy? I really enjoy playing with my friends at school.
Which teachers have inspired you and why? Mrs. Boens - I have really learned a lot from the National Parks unit.
What is your reaction to this honor? Happy to be chosen to represent Hopewell.