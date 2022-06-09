BETTENDORF NEWS STUDENT OF THE WEEK: Savanah Smith

Name: Savanah Smith

Age/Grade: 15, freshman

School: Pleasant Valley High School

Parents/guardians: Jeff and Michelle Smith

Why was the student nominated? Savanah is one of my algebra students. She has asked to work on advanced algebra concepts multiple times over the course of the year. This work has been done in addition to our regular curriculum outside of the regular class period. I have been impressed by her work ethic and math skills. She is intellectually curious. Many students have struggled with motivation since the COVID problems began. How refreshing to work with Savanah! — Mr. Erik Belby:

Questions answered by Savanah

What are you most proud of? I'm definitely most proud of my work ethic. I work hard to get to where I want to go, especially in school and in sports. I've gone above and beyond in my math class to learn more and read ahead in the textbooks, just like my dad used to. And I've gone to almost every practice and extra workout to better my swimming abilities. After doing this for months, it's really started to pay off.

What makes you happy? Something that makes me happy is drawing. Aside from all the swimming and studying, I still find the time to draw cartoon characters and teach myself how to animate. Seeing other people's animations and original characters always inspires me to be just as good, if not better.

What teacher has inspired you and how? I'd have to say that my Earth Science teacher Mr. Marotta inspires me the most. It goes without saying what an amazing teacher he is. He's always there to talk with me and listen to what I have to say, and he's always got the best jokes. When he is teaching me, he makes things easier for not just me, but everyone else too.

What would you tell your younger self about success? I'm actually surprised that I was chosen to be given this honor. I've had a pretty difficult couple of months recently dealing with all sorts of harassment, and having someone nominate me for being such a good person really brightens my spirit. I think that everyone should get the chance to feel special and feel seen. Every teenager in today's society thinks they're different from one another but in reality, we're all the same, which is what makes it harder for the exceptional to stand out. I hope that other people get the same opportunity as I did to be able to talk about themselves for a change and feel important.

