Name: Sean Melloy

Age: 11

School: Pleasant View Elementary

Parents: Irene and Ryan Melloy

What are you most proud of? Proud for making sure that everyone is always included, especially kids who aren’t always included.

What makes you happy? It makes me happy to help others feel important and happy.

What teacher has inspired you and how? Mrs. Haeffner because she has great energy. She has taught me to treat others with the importance they deserve. She does a great job of treating all of her kids the same, and this has helped me to be the best version of myself.

What is your reaction to the Honor? Pretty unexpected! It feels good to be recognized for good things and my positive characteristics.

Why was student nominated? Sean goes above and beyond to make any and all students in our classroom and primary buddy classroom feel welcome and included. He works hard to be a leader and try his best each day. He has a caring heart and is always making sure everyone is doing ok and helping them brighten their day. Nominated by his 5th grade teacher, Leesa Haeffner