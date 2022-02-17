BETTENDORF NEWS STUDENT OF THE WEEK: Sebastian Stepanek

Why was student nominated? "Sebastian is a happy, warm presence in our classroom. He is always available to help a friend in need and offer words of kindness and encouragement. Throughout his time at Neil Armstrong, his perseverance and patience have helped him grow and be successful in his academics and his relationships. His positive attitude and determination will certainly take him far in life. We are so proud of all he has accomplished and we are excited to see what the future holds for him!" -- Mrs. Rottinghaus