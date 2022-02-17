 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BETTENDORF NEWS STUDENT OF THE WEEk

BETTENDORF NEWS STUDENT OF THE WEEK: Sebastian Stepanek

Sebastian Stepanek

Age: 10

School: Neil Armstrong Elementary

Parents/guardians: Derek Stepanek

Why was student nominated? "Sebastian is a happy, warm presence in our classroom. He is always available to help a friend in need and offer words of kindness and encouragement. Throughout his time at Neil Armstrong, his perseverance and patience have helped him grow and be successful in his academics and his relationships. His positive attitude and determination will certainly take him far in life. We are so proud of all he has accomplished and we are excited to see what the future holds for him!" -- Mrs. Rottinghaus

What are you most proud of? "There's a lot of stuff I am proud about. One of the things I am proud of is how much I have grown in general with all my school subjects." 

What makes you happy? "My family." 

What teacher has inspired you and why? "Mrs. Steger and Mrs. Rottinghaus because they believe in me and encourage me to try my best."

What is your reaction to honor? "I am happy and a little shocked. I am really proud of myself."

