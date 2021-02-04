BETTENDORF NEWS STUDENT OF THE WEEK: Selynna Song

Selynna Song

Age: 12

School: Rivermont Collegiate

Parents/guardians: Lili Yan

Why was student nominated? "Selynna is not a student who seeks recognition, is incredibly modest and would probably see this honor as one undeserved. However, her peers and teachers feel differently. Selynna is a quiet leader that is admired by her peers and teachers for her academic integrity and her friendship. She is not only committed to her academic achievement, but to helping others. She exemplifies the intellect, character and creativity that embodies Rivermont's mission. Although quiet and reserved, she also has a humorous wit that puts smiles on faces of everyone." — Leigh Ann Schroeder

What are you most proud of? "I'm proud of my academic achievements."

What makes you happy? "I'm happy with my friends."

What teacher has inspired you and why? "All teachers inspire me because I would not be where I am today if it wasn't for all of them even the ones in subjects, I am not fond of."

What is your reaction to honor? "I appreciate the honor and I'm joyful that I have the ability to get this."

