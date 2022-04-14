BETTENDORF NEWS STUDENT OF THE WEEK: Sheiyanne Mohr

Name: Sheiyanne Mohr

Age: 11

School: Neil Armstrong Elementary - Bettendorf

Parents/guardians: Bre Thomas and Steven Mohr

Why was student nominated? Sheiyanne is a kind and supportive part of our Armstrong family. She is always willing to help around the classroom. She demonstrates integrity and is a role model for her friends. Sheiyanne is an extremely hard worker and gives her best in everything she does. We are so proud of her. - Miss Beals

What are you most proud of? Being a part of this school. I am really creative and good at drawing.

What makes you happy? Playing with my friends at recess and my family.

What teacher has inspired you and why? Miss Beals because she helps me with anything I need help with. Mrs. Hanson because she encouraged me to be a star student and work hard.

What is your reaction to honor? It feels good to be in the newspaper!

