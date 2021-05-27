BETTENDORF NEWS STUDENT OF THE WEEK: Sid Andes

Sid Andes

Age: 11

School: Mark Twain Elementary

Parents/guardians: Emily and Colbie Andes

Why was student nominated? "Sid is a positive and kind student and classmate. She is always welcoming to everyone and is truly a bright light in everyone’s day. Sid is a hard worker and consistently demonstrates perseverance. She absolutely deserves this honor!" -- Ms. Strahl, 5th grade Teacher

What are you most proud of? "I am most proud of kidnapping our class pet, Pablo the Pinata. My friend and I planned it for over a week. When we finally got him we gave him to another 5th grade teacher who hid him. It was so funny!"

What makes you happy? "I love playing tetherball at recess with my friends."

What teacher has inspired you and why? "My 5th grade teacher Ms. Strahl inspires me. She always tells me not to give up, even when things get hard."

What is your reaction to honor? "My reaction to this honor was that I was very happy and a little surprised!"

