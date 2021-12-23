BETTENDORF NEWS STUDENT OF THE WEEK: Sydney Strief

Why was student nominated? "Sydney has been a bright light in the halls and schools of the Bettendorf Community School District for many years. All educators and teachers that have worked with her have nothing but positive feedback in regards to Sydney’s kindness, warmth and energy. Sydney must work extremely hard on her academics and does this with a smile on her face. She also works in the community at HyVee while juggling the demands of her school day. There is no better student for this recognition. BHS is so proud of her and can’t wait to see what she does with the rest of her senior year!" – Danielle Breier, School Counselor