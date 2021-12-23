BETTENDORF NEWS STUDENT OF THE WEEK: Sydney Strief

Sydney Strief
Age: 18
School: Bettendorf High School
Parents/guardians: Jay and Jessica Strief
Why was student nominated? "Sydney has been a bright light in the halls and schools of the Bettendorf Community School District for many years. All educators and teachers that have worked with her have nothing but positive feedback in regards to Sydney’s kindness, warmth and energy. Sydney must work extremely hard on her academics and does this with a smile on her face. She also works in the community at HyVee while juggling the demands of her school day. There is no better student for this recognition. BHS is so proud of her and can’t wait to see what she does with the rest of her senior year!" – Danielle Breier, School Counselor
What are you most proud of? "I am most proud of how I’ve never given up and how hard I tried during my time at Bettendorf High School. I’m proud of how I’m preparing myself to attend college in the fall as well. I will be attending St. Ambrose."
What makes you happy? "Achieving my goals by getting good grades and always improving is what makes me happy."
What teacher has inspired you and why? "Mrs. Shannan Campbell has inspired me because she knows I can do my best. For example, when I was having a hard time in English, she knew I could do better and she helped me figure out how to do better. She made me realize that you should never struggle just because you don’t want to do it. Instead, you should always give your best effort."
What is your reaction to honor? "I’m surprised that I’m the student of the week and I feel pretty good about it!"