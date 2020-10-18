BETTENDORF NEWS STUDENT OF THE WEEK: Treya Patel

Treya Patel

Age: 10

Grade: 5th

School: Paul Norton Elementary

Parents/guardians: Tushar and Payal Patel

Why was student nominated? "Treya has been an outstanding student this year. The hybrid model comes with its challenges. However, Treya has overcome the difficulties of this unique school year. Her responsible nature and strong work ethic has allowed her to be successful with in-class assignments as well as at home assignments. In the classroom Treya is a model student. She is someone who leads by example. I am extremely lucky to have Treya in 5C this year, and look forward to an outstanding rest of the school year." — Shad Graham

What are you most proud of? "That I never give up when I answer hard questions. Also, that I can read really hard words now."

What makes you happy? "When I get to spend time with my family."

What teacher has inspired you and why? "All of my teachers have inspired me because they taught me new skills I never knew."

What is your reaction to the honor? "I think it’s nice because I didn’t know my hard work would put me in the newspaper."

