BETTENDORF NEWS STUDENT OF THE WEEK: Tyson Gibson

Name: Tyson Gibson

Age/Grade: 11 (5th Grade)

School: Bridgeview Elementary School

Parents: Stephanie & Matt Gibson

Why was student nominated? Tyson tries hard and gives his all 100% of the time. He's a good friend to others and is a leader in our classroom community. He's a fantastic writer with great imagination and a true reader. We are so glad to have you at Bridgeview Tyson. -Mrs. Angela Spartz, Tyson’s 5th grade teacher.

What are you most proud of? I am most proud of how much I have achieved in life. I have been taking golf lessons for years and my furthest drive was 170 yards. This past summer I went to Junior Achievement’s BizTown and was elected Mayor. I am a big brother of my brother, Calvin, he is 2 years old. I am a very fast typer and I am really good at math. I also really like to read Harry Potter.

What makes you happy? Definitely my family. My family and my friends. I like it when me and my family go on vacation trips.

What teacher has inspired you and how? I would have to say Mrs. Spartz (5th) and Ms. Rollinger (4th). They encourage me and compliment me on how I’m doing at school. When I got my Unit 2 test, Mrs. Spartz covered it in smiley faces. They have inspired me to want to learn more with math and social studies.

What is your reaction to the Honor? Very surprised and honored!