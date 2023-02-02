Name: Victoria Foster

Grade: 11

School: Rivermont Collegiate

Parents: Stephen and Patricia Foster

What are you most proud of? I am proud that I am able to make people and animals feel happy and good.

What makes you happy? It makes me happy to hang out with my mom, do things to help others and play with my pets.

What teacher has inspired you and how? I have to pick one!?!?! They have ALL inspired me.

What is your reaction to the Honor? It made me feel good because I know I have been making others feel special and by nominating me they wanted me to feel special too.

Why was student nominated? "Compassion and kindness are two adjectives the describe Victoria. She is a champion for all, but especially those who need an encouraging word to boost their spirits. She has an ever-present smile and good nature that is an example to other students and recognized by her teachers." - Leigh Ann Schoeder, History Instructor