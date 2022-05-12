BETTENDORF NEWS STUDENT OF THE WEEK: Weston Giese

Weston Giese

Age: 12

School: Cody Elementary

Parents/guardians: Brooke Giese-Davis and Eric & Bree Giese

Why was the student nominated? He is a phenomenally kind and caring young man. I watched him greet all visitors on grandparents day and shake their hands as he welcomed them and introduced himself. He has encouraged classmates to share and he meets with Christine when he is concerned about others. He exudes citizenship and helps others. He is a genuine kid. — Rob Kinzenbaw

What are you most proud of? I am proud of my improvement in Math this year. I went up 19 points on the MAP (Measures of Academic Progress) test.

What makes you happy? Helping people and making them feel good about themselves.

What teacher has inspired you and why? All of my teachers have inspired me. They help me to push myself and try to get better at everything I do.

What is your reaction to honor? Surprised because I didn’t know there was such a thing as Student of the Week.

