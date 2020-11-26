BETTENDORF NEWS STUDENT OF THE WEEK: Zoe Satterfield

Zoe Satterfield

Age: 12

Grade: 6th

School: Riverdale Heights Elementary

Parents/guardians: Cory and Kelleigh Satterfield

Why was the student nominated? “Zoe has been such a hard worker in class this year. She has accomplished things that she thought she couldn't and has served as a good role model for other students. Zoe is always on time to class, is kind and helpful to others, and is a good role model for other students.” — David Barber

What are you most proud of? "At school, I am very happy to be nominated for student of the week. I am proud of how I been able to cope with doing school from home. Outside of school, I got personal records in all of the swimming events that I participated in recently."

What makes you happy? "I like to read and write fiction stories. My favorite book is Harry Potter. I also like drawing people and landscapes, and I enjoy swimming."