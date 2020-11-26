BETTENDORF NEWS STUDENT OF THE WEEK: Zoe Satterfield

Zoe Satterfield
Age: 12
Grade: 6th
School: Riverdale Heights Elementary
Parents/guardians: Cory and Kelleigh Satterfield
Why was the student nominated? “Zoe has been such a hard worker in class this year. She has accomplished things that she thought she couldn't and has served as a good role model for other students. Zoe is always on time to class, is kind and helpful to others, and is a good role model for other students.” — David Barber
What are you most proud of? "At school, I am very happy to be nominated for student of the week. I am proud of how I been able to cope with doing school from home. Outside of school, I got personal records in all of the swimming events that I participated in recently."
What makes you happy? "I like to read and write fiction stories. My favorite book is Harry Potter. I also like drawing people and landscapes, and I enjoy swimming."
What teacher has inspired you and why? "A lot of teachers have inspired me to do things. One that particularly comes to mind is my fourth-grade teacher Mrs. Koppedryer. She inspired me to learn languages because she taught us sign language. That inspired me to learn German and get more into languages in general. She also taught us how to meditate which helped me learn how to calm down. At the beginning of each day she had us come together in a circle and share about ourselves. This helped me to get to know my classmates better and work better with people. The meditation has especially helped during the pandemic.
What is your reaction to honor? "When I found I couldn’t stop smiling. I was bouncing up and down and really happy."
