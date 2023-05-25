Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Name: Zoe Satterfield

Age: 14

School: Pleasant Valley Junior High

Parents: Cory & Kelleigh Satterfield

What are you most proud of? Having the courage to speak in front of a large group of peers for our poetry slam.

What makes you happy? Rowing, reading and writing.

What teacher has inspired you and how? Mrs. Tritt. No matter how tough her day is, she always comes back with a smile on her face.

What is your reaction to the honor? Surprised, excited and happy!

Why was student nominated? Zoe has grown so much over the past two years! She has challenged herself to break down barriers and achieve her goals. We are so proud of her.