BETTENDORF NEWS TEACHER OF THE WEEK: Andrew Sass

Andrew Sass

Years teaching: 1½

School/subject taught: Grant Wood, 5th grade

College background: UNI Elementary Education

What got you into teaching? "I grew up in a family of teachers and wanted to be part of a helping profession."

What is one of your favorite moments as a teacher? "Experiencing the difference in grade levels. I really enjoying connecting with the 5th graders and having great conversations."

What has been the biggest challenge in the wake of COVID-19? "Getting used to the online learning platform we’re using."

How have you made adjustments/what are you doing differently as a result? "I’m getting better at using my school time effectively and figuring out how to best communicate with parents at home in a timely way."

