 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BETTENDORF NEWS TEACHER OF THE WEEK: Andrew Sass
0 comments

BETTENDORF NEWS TEACHER OF THE WEEK: Andrew Sass

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Andrew Sass

Years teaching:

School/subject taught: Grant Wood, 5th grade

College background: UNI Elementary Education

What got you into teaching? "I grew up in a family of teachers and wanted to be part of a helping profession."

What is one of your favorite moments as a teacher? "Experiencing the difference in grade levels. I really enjoying connecting with the 5th graders and having great conversations."

What has been the biggest challenge in the wake of COVID-19? "Getting used to the online learning platform we’re using."

How have you made adjustments/what are you doing differently as a result? "I’m getting better at using my school time effectively and figuring out how to best communicate with parents at home in a timely way."

Andrew Sass
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
New I-74 becoming two-way on Friday
Bettendorf

New I-74 becoming two-way on Friday

Beginning Friday, weather permitting, Iowa motorists who wish to get to downtown Moline will use the old bridge from ramps at State and Grant streets in downtown Bettendorf. Vehicles heading for Avenue of the Cities, John Deere Road and Interstate 280 in Moline will use the new bridge from Middle Road and north of Middle in Iowa.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News