BETTENDORF NEWS TEACHER OF THE WEEK: Becky Schweizer

Becky Schweizer
Years teaching: 11
School/subject: Mark Twain Elementary, Special Education
College background: Iowa State University; Graduate degree from St. Ambrose
What got you into teaching? Becky started her education at Iowa State in Business Accounting because of her love for math. However, her advisor convinced her to take an Elementary Education class. Becky loved the class and knew that she loved being around kids. It just clicked!
What is one of your favorite moments as a teacher? Because she teaches students with special needs, Becky has the advantage of working with students one-on-one or in small groups. She gets to know her students very well, and she feels fortunate to be able to work with them for more than one year. Becky’s favorite moments as a teacher are when she sees a student’s enthusiasm and excitement when they meet a goal or learn something new.
What has been the biggest challenge in the wake of COVID-19? Becky has balanced teaching both on-line and in-person students during the COVID-19 pandemic. Becky has made many adjustments to her schedule over the course of the year, as students move back and forth from on-line to in-person learning. She realizes that this is not only a challenge for teachers, but for students and parents as well. Becky has reached out often to support the families of her students, knowing that they are going through a lot, too.
How have you made adjustments/what are you doing differently as a result? Becky has learned to use a variety of resources and materials in order to teach effectively online. She has enjoyed having more contact with students and parents through individualized online meetings. Checking in with students, listening to them, and being someone that they can talk to has been more important than ever.