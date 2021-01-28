BETTENDORF NEWS TEACHER OF THE WEEK: Becky Schweizer

Becky Schweizer

Years teaching: 11

School/subject: Mark Twain Elementary, Special Education

College background: Iowa State University; Graduate degree from St. Ambrose

What got you into teaching? Becky started her education at Iowa State in Business Accounting because of her love for math. However, her advisor convinced her to take an Elementary Education class. Becky loved the class and knew that she loved being around kids. It just clicked!

What is one of your favorite moments as a teacher? Because she teaches students with special needs, Becky has the advantage of working with students one-on-one or in small groups. She gets to know her students very well, and she feels fortunate to be able to work with them for more than one year. Becky’s favorite moments as a teacher are when she sees a student’s enthusiasm and excitement when they meet a goal or learn something new.