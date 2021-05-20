BETTENDORF NEWS TEACHER OF THE WEEK: Jessica Graham

What has been the biggest challenge in the wake of COVID-19? "With the exception of mask wearing, constant cleaning, frequent handwashing and social distancing, fortunately we are beginning to get back to somewhat normal. In kindergarten almost everything we do involves “hands-on” activities and trying to create meaningful learning tasks that replicate our “hands-on” learning all while teaching remotely was a huge struggle to say the least. Not to mention, my young learners are not independent learners. They could not log themselves into a Zoom lesson or upload a completed assignment or email me with a question. Trying to find creative ways to reach my students while we were operating in a remote model was an extremely daunting task."

How have you made adjustments/what are you doing differently as a result? "This school year has been unlike any other school year in all of my 18 years of teaching. I feel like everything has changed, from the technology I use, to the lessons I teach, to the way in which I communicate with my students, families and school staff. However, there are many things that have not changed. We, as educators, still continue to do whatever it takes to help our students. We spend our evenings and often weekends lesson planning, analyzing data, emailing, Zooming, prepping, connecting, researching, learning, the list goes on and on. Bottom line, we do what it takes to meet all of our learners’ unique needs. We continue to serve our students and their families with passion, purpose and pride!"