BETTENDORF NEWS TEACHER OF THE WEEK: Jessica Graham

Jessica Graham
Years teaching: 18
School/subject taught: Mark Twain Elementary/Kindergarten
College background: University of Oregon-Masters Degree in Educational Leadership
What got you into teaching? "In my very early years I loved playing school with my younger sister and brother and of course I always had to be the teacher. In elementary school, I often found myself going back to my previous teachers and helping them in the classroom both before and after school. In middle and high school I began teaching Sunday School and Vacation Bible School at my church. I also gave tennis lessons to kids who were just beginning to play the sport. I quickly discovered I enjoyed working with children and that I wanted to pursue a career in education."
What is one of your favorite moments as a teacher? "I absolutely love teaching kindergarten because kindergarten students grow so much over the school year. On the first day of school, kindergarten students often struggle with so many tasks, from leaving their mom or dad, to finding their assigned seat, to unpacking their backpack, to writing their name. Then by the last day of kindergarten these same students are reading books, writing stories and adding and subtracting. It is truly amazing how much these young learners grow over the school year, both academically and socially/emotionally. I also really enjoy watching my former students grow and change throughout the remainder of their elementary years, into middle school, high school and beyond."
What has been the biggest challenge in the wake of COVID-19? "With the exception of mask wearing, constant cleaning, frequent handwashing and social distancing, fortunately we are beginning to get back to somewhat normal. In kindergarten almost everything we do involves “hands-on” activities and trying to create meaningful learning tasks that replicate our “hands-on” learning all while teaching remotely was a huge struggle to say the least. Not to mention, my young learners are not independent learners. They could not log themselves into a Zoom lesson or upload a completed assignment or email me with a question. Trying to find creative ways to reach my students while we were operating in a remote model was an extremely daunting task."
How have you made adjustments/what are you doing differently as a result? "This school year has been unlike any other school year in all of my 18 years of teaching. I feel like everything has changed, from the technology I use, to the lessons I teach, to the way in which I communicate with my students, families and school staff. However, there are many things that have not changed. We, as educators, still continue to do whatever it takes to help our students. We spend our evenings and often weekends lesson planning, analyzing data, emailing, Zooming, prepping, connecting, researching, learning, the list goes on and on. Bottom line, we do what it takes to meet all of our learners’ unique needs. We continue to serve our students and their families with passion, purpose and pride!"