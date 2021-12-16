BETTENDORF NEWS TEACHER OF THE WEEK: Joanna Wachal

Joanna Wachal

Years teaching: 14

School/subject taught: Grant Wood – 1st grade

College background: University of Northern Iowa

What got you into teaching? "I have always loved working with young children and getting to see those 'A-ha moments' when they have finally achieved something that has been really hard for them."

What is one of your favorite moments as a teacher? "As a first grade teacher, I love to see the students develop their love for reading and become readers. It is amazing to see their excitement about new books and can’t wait to tell me all about those books."

What has been the biggest challenge in the wake of COVID-19? "The biggest challenge has been all of the learning that has been lost due to the 10 weeks of distance learning in spring of 2020 and the hybrid model last year. Parents were amazing during those 10 weeks and the next year with the hybrid model but we needed the students in school."

How have you made adjustments/what are you doing differently as a result? "Since there is a bigger gap of students’ prior knowledge due to COVID-19, we have had to ensure that we are meeting the needs of all students and making sure all students are making gains. Teachers have always done this even before COVID but we have seen bigger skill discrepancies since COVID and learning that has been lost due to the hybrid model."

