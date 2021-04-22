BETTENDORF NEWS TEACHER OF THE WEEK: Jordann Lehman

Jordann Lehman

Years teaching: 6

School/subject taught: Kindergarten

College background: South Dakota State University. Bachelors of Science in Early Childhood Development.

What got you into teaching? "My grandma and all my aunts were teachers and I wanted to be like them."

What is one of your favorite moments as a teacher? "Watching students accomplish something that they have worked so hard on to learn, it never gets old! I am always blown away at the progress young learners make over the course of the school year!

"Another favorite of teaching for me, is when students who I have had in previous years come back to visit or help in the classroom! I love to see how much they have grown and changed as a learner!"

What has been the biggest challenge in the wake of COVID-19? "Not being able to see my students and be with them or know what they’re going through. Doing computer work with the little ones."

How have you made adjustments/what are you doing differently as a result? "Everything!"

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0