BETTENDORF NEWS TEACHER OF THE WEEK: Lori Hatch

Lori Hatch

What got you into teaching? Initially Lori planned to be a business major. After taking a few business college classes she was not convinced she had made the right choice. Her college advisor happened to be the head of the education department and she has never second guessed her decision.

What is one of your favorite moments in teaching?: Lori has always loved the culminating activities where students enjoyed participating in experiences that applied the knowledge and skills they had learned. There used to be Festival Days, Western Heritage days, A Day of Caring, etc where students are able to participate in real world opportunities that help them understand and appreciate the many facets of making contributions to their community. To Lori “8th grade equals learning to be a giver not a taker”. She really enjoys the activities where students become aware of how their education helps them appreciate and contribute to the world around them. She wants all students to step into their responsibility of being a valued citizen and looks forward to providing activities that cultivate a feeling of giving back to their families and the community.