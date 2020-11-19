BETTENDORF NEWS TEACHER OF THE WEEK: Lori Hatch

Lori Hatch
Years teaching: !982 - present
School/subject: Bettendorf Middle School, Social Studies
College: William Penn University; Masters degree from University of Iowa
What got you into teaching? Initially Lori planned to be a business major. After taking a few business college classes she was not convinced she had made the right choice. Her college advisor happened to be the head of the education department and she has never second guessed her decision.
What is one of your favorite moments in teaching?: Lori has always loved the culminating activities where students enjoyed participating in experiences that applied the knowledge and skills they had learned. There used to be Festival Days, Western Heritage days, A Day of Caring, etc where students are able to participate in real world opportunities that help them understand and appreciate the many facets of making contributions to their community. To Lori “8th grade equals learning to be a giver not a taker”. She really enjoys the activities where students become aware of how their education helps them appreciate and contribute to the world around them. She wants all students to step into their responsibility of being a valued citizen and looks forward to providing activities that cultivate a feeling of giving back to their families and the community.
What has been the biggest challenge in the wake of COVID-19? Wearing the masks all day has been the biggest challenge! They are uncomfortable and not only is it difficult to hear people it is also difficult to read facial expressions. Lori is also frustrated by the inability to have students work collaboratively in smaller groups around the classroom and the lack of educational structure for some students during their ‘Home Learning’ days.
How have you made adjustments/what are you doing differently as a result? Lori realizes that she has got to get creative to help students buy into these new social norms. She has taken on her own challenge to stop spending time worrying about all of the new roadblocks and get creative. As an educator she continues to seek new ways and make adjustments in her teaching style that will continue to help students grow in their ability to gain independence and make a difference in the world around them.
