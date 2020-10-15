BETTENDORF NEWS TEACHER OF THE WEEK: Nikki Pitcher

Nikki Pitcher

Years of teaching: This is my 23rd year

School/subject: Pleasant Valley High School, Math and Computer Science

College: University of Northern Iowa

What got you into teaching? "I had several great teachers and coaches while I was a student here at PV (Class of 1994) so I knew this was what I wanted to do and where I wanted to be."

What is one of your favorite moments in teaching? "Seeing the excitement and feeling of accomplishment on a student’s face when he reached his goal on his college placement math exam after working so hard all year."

What has been the biggest challenge in the wake of COVID-19? "Trying to find a way to help all of the students that are struggling, both at home and at school."

How have you made adjustments/what are you doing differently as a result? "Frequent emails to check in on students at home, Google meets to work with students one-on-one, and reaching out to coaches, admin and counselors when I need more support."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0