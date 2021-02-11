BETTENDORF NEWS TEACHER OF THE WEEK: Zach Miller

Name: Zach Miller
Years teaching: 3 years
School/subject taught: Pleasant Valley High School/Earth Science & Chemistry
College background: University of Iowa - B.S. Geoscience, minor in Environmental Science, M.A.T. Science Education
What got you into teaching? I really enjoyed my undergraduate degree in Geoscience and I felt like the best way to give back to the field was to teach others to love it just as much as I do. We all live on this earth and it’s worth knowing about it.
What is one of your favorite moments as a teacher? Being back in the halls of my alma mater, PVHS. Working with fantastic colleagues and watching students grow from freshman year on.
What has been the biggest challenge in the wake of COVID-19? 1. Finding a work life balance that allows you to provide detailed feedback for student’s work, plan upcoming lessons and create high quality instructional materials for students while being there for my family. 2. Not being able to see students everyday and having to find new ways to connect with them. Many students require daily check-ins and it’s difficult to make contact with digital methods.
How have you made adjustments/what are you doing differently as a result? Many different practices have been implemented during this time of COVID that are new for me. One of these is holding office hours virtually that allows students to ask questions whether they are in school or not. Another adjustment is live streaming and recording classes for students who are 100% virtual or quarantined so they are able to keep up with class learning and have some social interaction with their peers and myself.