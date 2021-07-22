Bettendorf nonprofit Hand-in-Hand expands through partnership with local church

Hand-in-Hand took over rooms in the church that had been acting as storage and transformed them into spaces that would fit the needs of the children they served. It has created an art and music room, a playroom and a quiet sensory room with calming tools.

It is also utilizing an outdoor area at the church, where it has places for participants to play on a playground, ride bikes and read.

“We were able to use each room and make it flexible enough that it will serve children ages 5-18 of every ability,” said Kendall.

Gaston said having Hand-in-Hand’s summer programs at the church has been a great addition.

“We love having the activity and meeting new people and seeing the building come alive with their energy,” she said. “It has brought so much joy to our congregation.”

As summer continues on, Kendall and Gaston are thinking about future uses for the space during the school year.

Kendall said that the church will now be Hand-in-Hand’s permanent location for its after-school care and programs, and its original building in Bettendorf will solely house their early education programs and adult recreation programs.

“They [the church] have been so very welcoming and we built trust very quickly,” said Kendall of their relationship. “It's a classic partnership and building of community.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.