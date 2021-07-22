Bettendorf nonprofit Hand-in-Hand expands through partnership with local church

When Hand-in-Hand’s summer program outgrew the nonprofit’s original building, a local church stepped in to save the day.
Hand-in-Hand, a Bettendorf-based nonprofit, focuses its services on providing inclusive recreation opportunities, child care and education services to children and adults of all physical and mental abilities.
During COVID-19, it gained many new participants in its virtual events, and upon returning to in-person programming, quickly realized that its original building in Bettendorf would not have enough space for all the participants in its summer programs.
“The demand for care was more than we could accomplish in our space,” said CEO Angie Kendall.
Following the recommendation of a local supporter, Kendall reached out to Edwards United Church of Christ in Davenport, which she had heard had extra space.
The church was more than happy to offer a place for Hand in Hand’s growing summer program.
“We have always looked for ways to be open to anybody who has a need,” said Lisa Gaston, the pastor at Edwards United Church of Christ, referencing the church’s past hosting an adoption agency and Head Start, among other programs. “It was just a perfect fit for our building.”
Hand-in-Hand took over rooms in the church that had been acting as storage and transformed them into spaces that would fit the needs of the children they served. It has created an art and music room, a playroom and a quiet sensory room with calming tools.
It is also utilizing an outdoor area at the church, where it has places for participants to play on a playground, ride bikes and read.
“We were able to use each room and make it flexible enough that it will serve children ages 5-18 of every ability,” said Kendall.
Gaston said having Hand-in-Hand’s summer programs at the church has been a great addition.
“We love having the activity and meeting new people and seeing the building come alive with their energy,” she said. “It has brought so much joy to our congregation.”
As summer continues on, Kendall and Gaston are thinking about future uses for the space during the school year.
Kendall said that the church will now be Hand-in-Hand’s permanent location for its after-school care and programs, and its original building in Bettendorf will solely house their early education programs and adult recreation programs.
“They [the church] have been so very welcoming and we built trust very quickly,” said Kendall of their relationship. “It's a classic partnership and building of community.”