The Bettendorf Park Band performs a concert Friday, June 15, 2018 at Veterans Memorial Park in Bettendorf. This year's concerts begin June 7.

It's unofficially summer, and with it comes a host of free summer events. Here's a look at what's happening in Bettendorf.

Movies in the Park

Bettendorf Parks and Recreation sponsors free movie nights every Saturday in June. Movies are shown at sundown at Veterans Memorial Park, 1645 23rd St., Bettendorf. Rain date is Sunday, July 14.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a chair or blanket.

June 8: "Mary Poppins Returns"

June 15: "Ralph Breaks the Internet"

June 22: "Space Jam"

June 29: "The Lego Movie 2"

8th annual Bettendorf Public Library Summer Concert Series

The Bettendorf Public Library's outdoor summer concert series is held Thursdays through Aug. 8 at Faye's Field, 18th Street, Bettendorf, just south of the library,  2950 Learning Campus Drive. Shows start at 6:30 p.m. In case of inclement weather, they move to the library's Bettendorf Room.

Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets and picnic baskets. Food and drinks also will be available for purchase.

This year's concert line-up includes:

June 6: Ten of Soul

June 13: Joe and Vicki Price

June 20: Generations

June 27: Minus Six

July 11: Mo and Co

July 18: Songbird Quartet

July 18: Doggin' Out

Aug. 1: Cody Road

Aug. 8: Class of 82

Bettendorf Park Band's 51st annual Summer Concert Series

The Bettendorf Park Band offers free concerts, with an ice cream social, beginning June 7 at the Bill Bowe Bandshell, Veterans Memorial Park, 1645 23rd St., Bettendorf. All concerts begin at 7:30 p.m. In case of inclement weather, performances move to Herbert D. Goettsch Community Center, 2204 Grant St., Bettendorf.

Friday, June 7: Bettendorf Park Band

Friday, June 14: Tri-County Band

Friday, June 21: Bettendorf Park Band

Friday, June 28: Stars, Stripes and Saxophones

Thursday, July 4: Bettendorf Park Band

Friday, July 5: Bix Youth Jazz Band

Friday, July 12: Bettendorf Park Band

Friday, July 19: Bob Gaston CASI New Horizons Band

Friday, July 26: Bettendorf Park Bank

