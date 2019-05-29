It's unofficially summer, and with it comes a host of free summer events. Here's a look at what's happening in Bettendorf.
Movies in the Park
Bettendorf Parks and Recreation sponsors free movie nights every Saturday in June. Movies are shown at sundown at Veterans Memorial Park, 1645 23rd St., Bettendorf. Rain date is Sunday, July 14.
Attendees are encouraged to bring a chair or blanket.
June 8: "Mary Poppins Returns"
June 15: "Ralph Breaks the Internet"
June 22: "Space Jam"
June 29: "The Lego Movie 2"
8th annual Bettendorf Public Library Summer Concert Series
The Bettendorf Public Library's outdoor summer concert series is held Thursdays through Aug. 8 at Faye's Field, 18th Street, Bettendorf, just south of the library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive. Shows start at 6:30 p.m. In case of inclement weather, they move to the library's Bettendorf Room.
Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets and picnic baskets. Food and drinks also will be available for purchase.
This year's concert line-up includes:
June 6: Ten of Soul
June 13: Joe and Vicki Price
June 20: Generations
June 27: Minus Six
July 11: Mo and Co
July 18: Songbird Quartet
July 18: Doggin' Out
Aug. 1: Cody Road
Aug. 8: Class of 82
Bettendorf Park Band's 51st annual Summer Concert Series
The Bettendorf Park Band offers free concerts, with an ice cream social, beginning June 7 at the Bill Bowe Bandshell, Veterans Memorial Park, 1645 23rd St., Bettendorf. All concerts begin at 7:30 p.m. In case of inclement weather, performances move to Herbert D. Goettsch Community Center, 2204 Grant St., Bettendorf.
Friday, June 7: Bettendorf Park Band
Friday, June 14: Tri-County Band
Friday, June 21: Bettendorf Park Band
Friday, June 28: Stars, Stripes and Saxophones
Thursday, July 4: Bettendorf Park Band
Friday, July 5: Bix Youth Jazz Band
Friday, July 12: Bettendorf Park Band
Friday, July 19: Bob Gaston CASI New Horizons Band
Friday, July 26: Bettendorf Park Bank
