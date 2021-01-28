Bettendorf OK's two townhouse plans

When the issue came up before the city's Planning and Zoning Commission, 10 residents spoke against it, either in person or by email, saying that they were assured by their developer — not Windmiller — when they built their homes that the adjoining land would be developed into eight single-family homes as part of the Grayhawk Addition.

Several said that townhouses valued at $200,000-$300,000 would devalue their homes that were in the $700,000 to $1 million range, according to minutes of the meeting.

Residents also brought up the issue of traffic safety on Tanglewood Road, a rural-type, seal-coat road without curbs, crosswalks, lane lines or storm sewers. The road already has more traffic since the building of a restaurant (The Tangled Wood) at the corner of Devils Glen and Tanglewood, they said at that meeting.

Hunt explained that the land already had the right zoning — R-3, mixed residential district — for townhouses. Previously, R-3 zoning allowed only single- and two-family homes, but as a result of the city's new zoning ordinance, townhouses are now allowed.

Roy Wennlund, chairman of the planning and zoning commission, stated during the December meeting that Grayhawk residents "were on constructive notice when they built their homes that the adjacent vacant property is zoned R-3."