Bettendorf Optimists host basketball clinic, competition on March 28

The Bettendorf Optimist Club will hold a basketball clinic and competition for Bettendorf and Pleasant Valley students.

The Tri-Star Sports Basketball Clinic and Skills Competition will be from 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, March 28, at Neil Armstrong Elementary School, 3311 Central Ave., Bettendorf.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The event, in its fourth year, is free and open to boys and girls ages 5 to 13.

Neil Armstrong Principal Jayme Olson, a former basketball standout, will lead a clinic before the competition. Olson was inducted into the Iowa Girls Basketball Hall of Fame in 2003, retired Iowa State University Jersey #53 in 2004, and was inducted in the Iowa State Athletic Hall of Fame in 2014.

Participation awards will be given to all competitors and medals will be awarded to the top three scores in each division.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.