{{featured_button_text}}
Bettendorf Park Ambassador's Awards

Bettendorf Parks and Recreation Park Ambassador Coordinator Jim Martens, left, presented Bettendorf Park Ambassador Awards to Kurt Weiler, Jim Boblit, and John Wellman during an event Sept. 4, 2019.

 CONTRIBUTED

Three Bettendorf Parks and Recreation volunteers were honored for their service during an event at Palmer Hills Golf Club on Sept. 4.

Park Ambassadors Kurt Weiler, Jim Boblit and John Wellman were honored by Park Ambassador Coordinator Jim Martens, during the awards event which wraps up the summer season.

Weiler and Wellman were given the 15-year award, for 15 years of service as park ambassadors. Boblit was given the 5-year award.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

According to a news release, park ambassadors are Bettendorf Parks and Recreation volunteers who patrol the city's parks and offer assistance to park patrons. They help keep the parks clean and act as the eyes and ears of the police within the parks.

Ambassadors serve from Memorial Day to Labor Day. Anyone interested in joining their ranks can contact Bettendorf Parks and Recreation at 563-344-7170.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments