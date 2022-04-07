Bettendorf Park Band is readying for its summer season

For more than 50 years the Bettendorf Park Band has entertained the community and provided a welcoming environment for musicians of varying skill levels to develop, broaden and express their musical abilities.

Begun in the fall of 1967, the band consists of more than 40 volunteer musicians who rehearse weekly and perform several concerts throughout the year.

Here is a schedule of the band's upcoming summer concert season.

All summer concerts begin at 7:30 pm. and are performed outdoor in Veterans Memorial Park, 1645 23rd St., in Bettendorf.

If interested in hosting an ice cream social during a concert, email janiceg52722@gmail.com. For more information, visit: https://bit.ly/3tNfLPS.

Friday, June 3 - Bettendorf Park Band- Ice Cream Social by Friends of Haiti

Friday, June 10 - Big Top Circus Band - Ice Cream Social host needed

Friday, June 17 - Bettendorf Park Band - Ice Cream Social by Bettendorf Lions Club

Friday, June 24 - Bob Gaston New Horizons CASI Band - Ice Cream Social by Hand in Hand

Friday, July 1 - Big River Brass Band - Ice Cream Social by Big River Brass Band

Monday, July 4 - Bettendorf Park Band - Ice Cream Social host needed

Friday, July 8 - Chordbusters - Ice Cream Social by Chordbusters

Friday, July 15 - Bettendorf Park Band - Ice Cream Social by Bettendorf Presbyterian Church

Friday, July 22 - Bix Youth Jazz Band - Ice Cream Social host needed

Friday, July 29 - Bettendorf Park Band - Ice Cream Social by Grace Lutheran Church WELCA

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0